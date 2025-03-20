Dynex Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/25, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.17, payable on 4/1/25. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $14.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 3/24/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.36 per share, with $14.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.27.

Dynex Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

