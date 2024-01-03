News & Insights

US Markets
DYN

Dyne's shares jump after promising data on muscle disorder treatment

January 03, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by Puyaan Singh and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds Sarepta share movement in paragraph 2, analyst comment in paragraph 3, and updates share movement throughout

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shares of drug developer Dyne Therapeutics DYN.Ojumped 18% on Wednesday after its experimental therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder called Duchenne muscular dystrophy(DMD) showed promise in a small, early-stage trial.

The early findings from therapy designated DYNE-251 weighed down on rival Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O, which makes several drugs to treat the condition, pushing its shares down 2.1% to $94.19 after the markets opened.

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said in a note that DMD data shows a promising start, as the dose is smaller and efficacy is better than Sarepta's drug.

In the early-to-mid-stage study, Dyne's therapy increased levels of a protein in muscle cells by 0.28% at six months in six patients with DMD.

This compares to a 0.06% increase in the levels of dystrophin protein, which helps keep muscles intact, after treatment with Sarepta's Exondys 51.

In a separate study, another experimental drug called DYNE-101 helped increase muscle concentration in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1, another muscle-wasting disease that impacts mobility, breathing and heart function and has no approved treatments.

DMD affects an estimated one-in-3,500 male births worldwide, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

DYNE-251 and Exondys 51 belong to a class of "exon-skipping" therapies, which work by skipping specific parts of genes, called exons, to allow the body to make shorter forms of the dystrophin protein.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Dyne had a market capitalization of $801.6 million as of Tuesday's closing price of $13.06. Its shares were trading at $15.60 in early trading after more than doubling during premarket hours.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DYN
SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.