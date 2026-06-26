Dyne Therapeutics vs. Viking Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Dyne Therapeutics is leveraging its FORCE platform to target rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet need.

Viking Therapeutics is focused on the massive weight-loss and metabolic market with its clinical-stage candidates.

Which of these clinical-stage biotechnology players is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics ›

High-stakes clinical trials define the 2026 landscape for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). Both firms seek to revolutionize patient care while navigating the complex path toward regulatory approval.

Dyne targets rare neuromuscular conditions with a proprietary delivery platform, while Viking focuses on the massive metabolic and endocrine markets. Comparing these two helps you understand whether to bet on specialized orphan diseases or high-demand weight-loss therapies. Both companies are clinical-stage, meaning they are still testing products and do not yet have recurring sales.

The case for Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne focuses on the FORCE platform to deliver targeted therapies for neuromuscular diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. By utilizing its proprietary platform, the company aims to overcome limitations of current treatments by improving the delivery of genetic medicine to muscle tissue. It currently generates no commercial revenue and depends on a critical loan agreement with Hercules Capital for its operational funding. The company also relies on various third-party organizations to manufacture its drug components and conduct its clinical trials.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $0.0. The business recorded a net loss of nearly $446.2 million for the year. This reflects a substantial increase in losses from the $317.4 million loss seen in the previous fiscal year. Management has prioritized advancing its lead product candidates, which requires significant capital for late-stage studies. These mounting costs are typical for firms in the biotech sector as they invest heavily in research and development.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity to see how much a company relies on lenders. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with current assets, is approximately 22.3x. A ratio above 1.0 generally suggests a healthy cushion for meeting near-term financial obligations. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital spending, was roughly negative $405.1 million for FY 2025.

The case for Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics develops novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, with a primary focus on its weight-loss candidate VK2735. It relies on a master license agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals for the rights to its most important drug assets. Beyond weight loss, the company is also targeting rare diseases like X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy to diversify its clinical pipeline. The company also maintains a significant agreement with Corden Pharma to handle the production of its active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Similar to its peers among biotech stocks, the company reported $0.0 in revenue for FY 2025. It recognized a net loss of close to $359.6 million during the year. This net loss widened significantly from the roughly $110.0 million loss reported in the previous fiscal year. Increasing clinical trial activity and personnel costs have driven the higher spending levels as the company scales its operations.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x. This figure indicates the company is not currently carrying any debt relative to its equity. The current ratio is roughly 9.3x, suggesting it has enough liquid assets to cover its upcoming bills multiple times over. Free cash flow for FY 2025 reached approximately negative $278.7 million. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations and represents the cash a company generates after maintaining its assets.

Risk profile comparison

Dyne faces substantial risks related to its dependency on external capital to fund ongoing operations. The company has accumulated large deficits, and any failure to secure new funding could force it to halt development. Its product candidates are unproven and face high failure rates in clinical trials. Furthermore, it relies on single-source suppliers for drug components, and the neuromuscular market is crowded with well-funded competitors.

Viking is heavily dependent on its license agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals, and any breach of that contract could end some drug programs. It also faces concentration risk by relying on Corden Pharma for its manufacturing needs. The company is currently subject to an investigation regarding potential violations of federal securities laws. Finally, it faces intense competition from industry giants like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Valuation comparison

Dyne Therapeutics appears cheaper based on Forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates. Neither firm currently generates sales to calculate a P/S ratio.

Metric Dyne Therapeutics Viking Therapeutics Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 9.5x 14.0x 24.6x P/S ratio n/a n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Viking Therapeutics. Both companies are doing important work, but they're pursuing very different-sized opportunities, and that matters when evaluating long-term upside.

Yes, Dyne Therapeutics is making progress in rare neuromuscular diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and its recent clinical data has been encouraging. But rare disease markets are inherently limited in size, and the road to approval is still long.

Viking is playing in one of the biggest healthcare opportunities of our generation. Obesity treatment is a massive and fast-growing market, and Viking has a drug, VK2735, that is showing strong weight loss results in both injectable and oral formulations. Its phase 3 program is underway, and the company just added another obesity mechanism to its pipeline. The competitive landscape includes giants like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, so this is not an easy road. But the upside if Viking's drug succeeds is enormous.

For a patient, long-term investor, that kind of opportunity is hard to pass up.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool recommends Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.