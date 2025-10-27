Markets
Dyne Therapeutics Surges 41% As Analysts See Upside From Novartis-Avidity Deal

October 27, 2025 — 04:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) jumped 41.24% to $24.18, gaining $7.06, after Jefferies analysts said the company could benefit from Novartis' acquisition of Avidity Biosciences. Analysts noted that the deal validates the potential of RNA-based therapies for neuromuscular diseases, an area where Dyne is advancing its own clinical programs.

The firm said the acquisition underscores "strategic interest and long-term value" in RNA therapeutics, boosting investor confidence in Dyne's platform. Shares of Avidity have gained 140% year-to-date following the announcement, while Dyne's stock has rebounded into positive territory for 2025.

On Monday, DYN opened at $18.75, reached a high of $24.50 and a low of $18.60, compared to a previous close of $17.12 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume surged well above average. The stock's 52-week range is $9.65 - $30.27.

