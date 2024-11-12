News & Insights

Dyne Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (96c), consensus (71c)

November 12, 2024

“We’ve made significant progress in our ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials. We are very pleased to have received IND clearance for DYNE-101 and plan to report in early January additional data from the ACHIEVE trial in DM1, including from the 6.8 mg/kg cohort, which will inform our go-forward dose and dose regimen. Based on the encouraging biomarker and functional data from the DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in DMD, we are enrolling patients in a registrational cohort at 20 mg/kg. We continue to pursue expedited approval pathways for both DYNE-101 and DYNE-251,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “Our strong financial foundation positions us to advance our clinical programs as well as our pipeline to address the significant unmet needs of people living with neuromuscular diseases.”

