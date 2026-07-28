Dyne Therapeutics Receives FDA Clearance To Begin Phase 1 Trial Of DYNE-302 In FSHD

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared its IND application for DYNE-302, enabling the company to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

FSHD is a rare, progressive, inherited muscle disease with no approved therapies. It is driven by abnormal activation of the DUX4 gene in skeletal muscle, leading to muscle damage, weakness and loss of function. Patients often face significant physical, emotional and financial burdens due to the progressive nature of the condition.

DYNE-302 leverages Dyne's FORCE platform, which uses a TfR1-targeting Fab to deliver an siRNA payload directly to muscle tissue to suppress DUX4 mRNA and its downstream transcriptome, aiming to reverse muscle fiber damage and restore function. In preclinical models, DYNE-302 demonstrated robust knockdown of DUX4, reversal of muscle damage, and functional improvement.

The upcoming Phase 1 trial will be a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multiple ascending dose study in ambulatory adults with FSHD. The primary endpoint will be safety and tolerability, while secondary measures will include pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics and changes in muscle DUX4 transcriptome and plasma biomarkers such as KHDC1L.

Doug Kerr, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dyne, stated: "By leveraging the advantages of our FORCE platform, we aim to develop an impactful therapy to address the significant medical needs of individuals living with FSHD. The broad tissue distribution and unique binding characteristics of our TfR1-targeting Fab and siRNA observed in preclinical studies bolster our belief that DYNE-302 has the potential for a differentiated profile."

This clearance marks Dyne's third program to enter clinical development using the FORCE platform, alongside DYNE-251 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and DYNE-101 for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

DYN has traded between $8.88 and $26.26 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $25.37, down 1.01%.

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