Dyne Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 18.98 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.(DYN) said that it has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 18.980 million shares at $18.44 per share for the gross proceeds of $350 million. The offering is anticipated to be closed on or about December 11.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.847 million shares at $18.44 per share.

