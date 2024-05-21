News & Insights

Markets
DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 10.50 Mln Shares At $31.00/shr

May 21, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10.50 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $325.5 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2024. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.58 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

DYN closed Tuesday's regular trading at $32.63 down $2.75 or 7.77%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.32 or 0.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.