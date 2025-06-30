Dyne Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 24.24 Mln Shares At $8.25/shr

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of about 24.24 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.25 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $200.0 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 2, 2025. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.64 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jones is acting as co-manager for the offering.

