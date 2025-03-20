Dyne Therapeutics Names Erick Lucera As CFO

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on advancing life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, Thursday announced the appointment of Erick Lucera as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2025.

Lucera brings more than thirty years of financial, operational and investment experience in the life science industry to Dyne and will be instrumental in helping the company advance two late-stage clinical programs toward potential regulatory approvals.

"Erick's deep industry expertise and extensive track record in financial strategy, efficient capital allocation and operations make him a vital addition to our team," said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. "His leadership will be critical as we prepare for the potential expedited approvals and commercialization of our DM1 and DMD programs."

Erick joins Dyne from Editas Medicine, where he served as CFO, overseeing financial strategy, financing initiatives, strategic licensing transactions and infrastructure scaling to prepare the company for commercialization.

