News & Insights

Markets
DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Names Erick Lucera As CFO

March 20, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on advancing life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, Thursday announced the appointment of Erick Lucera as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2025.

Lucera brings more than thirty years of financial, operational and investment experience in the life science industry to Dyne and will be instrumental in helping the company advance two late-stage clinical programs toward potential regulatory approvals.

"Erick's deep industry expertise and extensive track record in financial strategy, efficient capital allocation and operations make him a vital addition to our team," said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. "His leadership will be critical as we prepare for the potential expedited approvals and commercialization of our DM1 and DMD programs."

Erick joins Dyne from Editas Medicine, where he served as CFO, overseeing financial strategy, financing initiatives, strategic licensing transactions and infrastructure scaling to prepare the company for commercialization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.