Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$110.86 million, or -$0.97 per share. This compares with -$65.10 million, or -$0.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$110.86 Mln. vs. -$65.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.97 vs. -$0.70 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.