Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Loss At -$108.14 Mln In Q3

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$108.14 million

The company's earnings came in at -$108.14 million, or -$0.76 per share. This compares with -$97.12 million, or -$0.96 per share, last year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$108.14 Mln. vs. -$97.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.76 vs. -$0.96 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.