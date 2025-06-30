Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $200 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics announces a $200 million public offering of common stock to support its neuromuscular disease therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company specializing in treatments for genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, has announced a public offering of $200 million in common stock, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional $30 million. The offering will be managed by a group including Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities, and is subject to market conditions. The offering is being conducted under a previously filed shelf registration statement with the SEC, and further details will be disclosed in a prospectus supplement. The press release notes that it does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities and contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Dyne Therapeutics is conducting a substantial public offering of $200,000,000, which can enhance its financial resources for advancing clinical programs.

The company is also offering underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $30,000,000 of shares, potentially enabling further capital generation.

This offering is made under an SEC shelf registration statement, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements and a structured approach to capital raising.

Potential Negatives

The company is initiating a significant public offering of $200 million, which may indicate a need for substantial capital that could raise concerns about its financial health.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, creating uncertainty about its successful completion and the future financial stability of the company.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's operations and planned initiatives.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Dyne Therapeutics' public offering?

Dyne Therapeutics aims to raise $200 million to enhance its efforts in treating genetically driven neuromuscular diseases.

Who is managing the public offering for Dyne Therapeutics?

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

How can I obtain the prospectus for the public offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement can be obtained for free via the SEC's website or by contacting the offering managers directly.

What are the associated risks with the public offering?

The offering is subject to market conditions and uncertainties, and outcomes may differ from expectations outlined in the press release.

What diseases is Dyne Therapeutics focusing on?

Dyne is developing therapeutics for myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, and Pompe disease.

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,121 shares for an estimated $102,242 .

. OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,845 shares for an estimated $73,685 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,748 shares for an estimated $60,839 .

. DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,685 shares for an estimated $33,803 .

. JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DYN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.





Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jones is acting as co-manager for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, if and when filed, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at



prospectus@morganstanley.com



; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at



Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com



; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at



syndprospectus@stifel.com



; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at



GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com



. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Dyne Therapeutics







Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements relating to the proposed underwritten public offering, the anticipated terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions relating to the offering, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the SEC, including Dyne’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Contacts:

















Investors







Mia Tobias







ir@dyne-tx.com







781-317-0353







Media











Stacy Nartker







snartker@dyne-tx.com







781-317-1938



