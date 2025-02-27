DYNE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $DYN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DYNE THERAPEUTICS ($DYN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.88 per share, beating estimates of -$0.97 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DYN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DYNE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

DYNE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK KERSTEN has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 784,844 shares for an estimated $26,450,116 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 135,610 shares for an estimated $4,300,439 .

. JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 8 purchases buying 32,000 shares for an estimated $1,057,216 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSANNA GATTI HIGH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,246 shares for an estimated $476,924 .

. CARLO INCERTI sold 16,500 shares for an estimated $474,045

OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,288 shares for an estimated $332,140 .

. JASON P RHODES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 782 shares for an estimated $25,884.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DYNE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of DYNE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.