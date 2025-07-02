Dyne Therapeutics Closes $230 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics completes $230 million public offering of 27.8 million shares to advance neuromuscular disease therapies.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. announced the successful completion of its public offering of 27,878,788 shares of common stock at a price of $8.25 per share, generating approximately $230 million in gross proceeds. The offering included shares from the full exercise of underwriters' additional purchase options and was managed by Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities. The shares were sold under a previously filed shelf registration statement, and a final prospectus supplement has been made available on the SEC's website. Dyne Therapeutics is focused on developing treatments for genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, with ongoing clinical programs targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, among others.

Potential Positives

Dyne Therapeutics successfully closed a public offering, raising approximately $230.0 million in gross proceeds, which can be utilized for advancing its clinical and preclinical programs.

The offering was fully subscribed, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in Dyne's future prospects.

All shares offered were sold by Dyne, which positively reflects its strategic positioning and potential for growth in the neuromuscular disease market.

Potential Negatives

The public offering of shares may dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially impacting their investment value.

The offering was solely of shares sold by the company, indicating a reliance on external funding which could raise concerns about financial stability.

The press release does not provide specific details on how the raised funds will be utilized, which could leave investors questioning the company's strategic direction.

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,121 shares for an estimated $102,242 .

. OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,845 shares for an estimated $73,685 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,748 shares for an estimated $60,839 .

. DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,685 shares for an estimated $33,803 .

. JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DYN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 27,878,788 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.25 per share, which includes 3,636,363 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $230.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.





Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jones acted as co-manager for the offering.





The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Dyne Therapeutics







Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease.







