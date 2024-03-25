Dyne Therapeutics Appoints John Cox As CEO To Succeed Joshua Brumm

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) said on Monday that it has appointed John Cox as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect to succeed Joshua Brumm, who has decided to step down to pursue a career in healthcare investing.

Most recently, Cox has served as CEO of Repertoire Immune Medicines.

He held various roles of increasing responsibility during a 14-year tenure at Biogen, including as Executive Vice President, Global Commercial and Technical Operations.

Cox was also CEO of Bioverativ Inc., a rare disease spin-off from Biogen Inc.

