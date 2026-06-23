BioTech
ALNY

Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Barry Greene To Board Of Directors

June 23, 2026 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), a clinical-stage company, announced the appointment of Barry Greene to its Board of Directors.

Greene brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with expertise in the development and commercialization of therapies across rare diseases, neuroscience, and oncology. He currently serves as lead independent director at Karyopharm Therapeutics, where he has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2013.

Greene previously served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Sage Therapeutics from December 2020 to July 2025. Prior to joining Sage, he spent 20 years at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Dyne shares closed Monday at $20.87, up 5.40%.

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