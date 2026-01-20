BioTech
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation For Z-basivarsen In Japan

January 20, 2026 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) announced that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan has granted Orphan Drug designation for zeleciment basivarsen or z-basivarsen, for the treatment of myotonic muscular dystrophy type 1. Z-basivarsen is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE clinical trial.

Z-basivarsen has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of individuals with muscular dystrophy type 1.

