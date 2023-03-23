Markets
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug And Rare Pediatric Designations For DYNE-251

March 23, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) announced that DYNE-251, an investigational therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping, was granted FDA orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations. DYNE-251 is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 DELIVER clinical trial.

Under the FDA's rare pediatric disease designation program, the FDA may grant a priority review voucher to a sponsor who receives a product approval for a rare pediatric disease.

Wildon Farwell, chief medical officer of Dyne, said: "We continue to advance our DELIVER clinical trial and look forward to sharing initial clinical data later this year."

