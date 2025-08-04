Markets
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation For DYNE-251

August 04, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to DYNE-251 for the treatment of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, amenable to exon 51 skipping. The designation is based on data from the DELIVER clinical trial.

Dyne anticipates a potential BLA submission for U.S. Accelerated Approval in early 2026. Dyne continues to pursue approval pathways outside of the U.S. for DYNE-251 in patients with DMD with a confirmed mutation amenable to exon 51 skipping.

