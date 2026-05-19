Dyne Therapeutics Is Up 40%, but One Biotech Fund Just Disclosed Selling $14 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

Saturn V sold 822,007 shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $14.17 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end Dyne Therapeutics position value fell by $17.46 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

The move represents a 2.57% shift in Saturn V's 13F reportable AUM.

The fund now holds 966,609 shares after the trade, valued at $17.52 million.

10 stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics ›

On May 15, 2026, Saturn V Capital Management LP disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 822,007 shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN), an estimated $14.17 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Saturn V Capital Management sold 822,007 shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was $14.17 million. The fund finished the period with 966,609 shares, while the quarter-end value of its Dyne Therapeutics stake decreased by $17.46 million, a change that includes both sales and market price effects.

What else to know

After the sale, Dyne Therapeutics accounted for 3.17% of Saturn V’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings as of the latest filing: NASDAQ: ALMS: $70.54 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMLX: $60.46 million (10.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $60.43 million (10.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: PCVX: $47.91 million (8.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: PHVS: $33.94 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, Dyne Therapeutics shares were priced at $16.16, up nearly 40% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 24% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $16.16 Market Capitalization $2.7 billion Net Income (TTM) ($451.71 million)

Company snapshot

Dyne Therapeutics develops therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases, including programs targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

The firm operates a biotechnology business model focused on research and development, leveraging its proprietary FORCE platform to advance disease-modifying therapies; revenue is expected from licensing or commercialization of approved therapeutics.

It serves patients with rare muscle disorders, with primary customers anticipated to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating these conditions.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapeutics for rare, genetically driven muscle diseases. The company leverages its FORCE platform to design targeted therapies with the aim of delivering disease-modifying benefits for underserved patient populations. Dyne's strategic focus on rare muscle disorders positions it to address significant unmet medical needs and build a competitive edge in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s important to note here that Saturn V still held nearly 1 million Dyne shares at quarter's end, suggesting the fund may simply be trimming exposure after the stock’s sharp run and ahead of several make-or-break regulatory catalysts.



Earlier this month, Dyne said it completed a positive pre-BLA meeting with the FDA for z-rostudirsen, its investigational drug for muscular dystrophy, and remains on track for a biologics license application submission in the second quarter, with a potential U.S. launch targeted for early 2027. The company also initiated its global Phase 3 HARMONIA trial and said enrollment in a registrational expansion cohort remains on track.



The firm ended the quarter with a sizable $972.2 million cash position, which management says should fund operations into the first quarter of 2028. Meanwhile, net losses widened slightly to $120.9 million.



For long-term investors, the key question going forward is whether Dyne can successfully transition from promising clinical data to commercial execution. The pipeline looks increasingly credible, but expectations are now much higher too.

Should you buy stock in Dyne Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Dyne Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dyne Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.