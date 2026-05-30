Dyne Stock Is Up 56%. Here's What a $14 Million Stake Reduction Could Mean

Key Points

FCPM III sold 818,460 shares of Dyne Therapeutics last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $14.11 million based on average prices.

Meanwhile, the net position value change of $22.65 million reflects both share sales and quarter-end price movements.

The transaction represented a roughly 2% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The post-trade stake stood at 4,644,386 shares valued at $84.20 million.

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On May 15, 2026, FCPM III Services B.V. reported a sale of 818,460 shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN), an estimated $14.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, FCPM III Services B.V. reduced its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 818,460 shares. The estimated transaction value was $14.11 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The net position value in Dyne Therapeutics shifted by $22.65 million over the period, reflecting both trading and price changes.

What else to know

This was a sell; Dyne Therapeutics now comprises 11.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NAMS: $294.46 million (41.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: DYN: $84.20 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: VOR: $73.45 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: ENGN: $65.60 million (9.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MPLT: $65.59 million (9.2% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Dyne Therapeutics shares were priced at $18.28, up 56% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 28 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $3.02 billion Net Income (TTM) ($451.71 million) Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $18.28

Company Snapshot

Dyne Therapeutics develops therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases, including myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, leveraging its proprietary FORCE platform.

The firm operates a biotechnology business model focused on research and development of disease-modifying therapies, with revenue potential tied to future regulatory approvals and commercialization.

It targets patients with rare skeletal, cardiac, and metabolic muscle diseases, primarily in the United States, with a focus on unmet medical needs in the neuromuscular disease segment.

Dyne Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapeutics for rare, genetically driven muscle diseases. The company leverages its FORCE platform to advance a pipeline of disease-modifying candidates targeting significant unmet needs in neuromuscular medicine. Dyne's strategy centers on innovation in targeted delivery and clinical development to build a competitive edge in the muscle disease therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after reducing its position, FCPM still counts Dyne as its second-largest disclosed holding, representing nearly 12% of reportable assets. That's a pretty clear sign the fund hasn’t lost conviction, especially with shares up nearly 60% this past year.



The timing is interesting because Dyne has continued hitting major milestones. This week, the company submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for z-rostudirsen, its lead Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy. Management is targeting a potential U.S. launch in the first quarter of 2027 if approval and Priority Review are granted.



The company also recently launched the Phase 3 FORZETTO study, a 72-week trial expected to enroll roughly 90 patients and serve as the confirmatory study for traditional approval. Chief Medical Officer Doug Kerr said the program is designed to demonstrate meaningful functional improvements across mobility, lung health, and patient-reported outcomes.



Beyond z-rostudirsen, the company is advancing additional Duchenne candidates targeting multiple exon-skipping mutations and continues developing programs in myotonic dystrophy. For long-term investors, the key question is execution. Regulatory approval would be transformative, but success will ultimately depend on whether Dyne can translate promising clinical data into a commercial franchise that extends beyond its lead program.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.