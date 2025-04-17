Markets

Dynavax Urges Stockholders To Vote For Director Nominees

April 17, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) has filed definitive proxy materials with the SEC in connection with Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on June 11, 2025. Stockholders of record as of April 14, 2025, will be entitled to vote. Dynavax noted that, Deep Track Capital, a hedge fund, is attempting to replace four of its independent directors, including Chairman. Dynavax urged stockholders to vote for Dynavax's four director nominees.

Dynavax mailed a letter to the stockholders. The company stated that it has sincerely attempted to reach a settlement, however, Deep Track is seeking Board seats to effectuate its self-serving, value destructive plan.

"Replacing any of Dynavax's directors with Deep Track's nominees would leave Dynavax deficient in vital expertise that is needed at this critical moment - Deep Track's campaign would remove proven strategic leadership, essential vaccine expertise, senior public biotechnology and board experience and deep industry financial expertise. Simply put, Deep Track's nominees do not stack up," Dynavax said.

