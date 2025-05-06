DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $DVAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES ($DVAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $68,160,000, missing estimates of $70,975,068 by $-2,815,068.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DVAX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $DVAX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F NOVACK (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,784 shares for an estimated $801,865.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DVAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DVAX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.