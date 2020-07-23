Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $10.12, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 32.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

DVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.71 million, down 31.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $38.61 million. These totals would mark changes of +50.27% and +9.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.38% higher. DVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

