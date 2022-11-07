Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DVAX crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of DVAX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that DVAX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at DVAX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting DVAX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

