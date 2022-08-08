Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DVAX recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of DVAX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that DVAX could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DVAX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DVAX for more gains in the near future.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.