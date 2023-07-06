Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 24.74

The average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been revised to 24.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 23.26 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.70% from the latest reported closing price of 12.77 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVAX is 0.13%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.57% to 137,971K shares. The put/call ratio of DVAX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Federated Hermes holds 12,655K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 53.87% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,629K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,769K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 11.85% over the last quarter.
KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 6,572K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Deep Track Capital holds 6,350K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 146.02% over the last quarter.
FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,849K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Dynavax Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.
