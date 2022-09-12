Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $11.78, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 28.7% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Dynavax Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dynavax Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 450%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $149.25 million, up 37.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $690.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +203.51% and +57.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynavax Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynavax Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Dynavax Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.98, so we one might conclude that Dynavax Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

