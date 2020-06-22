Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.6%

Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $4.84 –$7.92 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



This move came after the company announced that it has dosed the first participants in Clover Biopharmaceuticals’ vaccine study for coronavirus.

The company have seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Dynavax Technologies. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Dynavax Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.



A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Akcea Therapeutics, Inc AKCA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



