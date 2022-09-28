Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $10.52, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 7.85% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 6.47% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynavax Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 450% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $149.25 million, up 37.85% from the prior-year quarter.

DVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $690.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +203.51% and +57.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynavax Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynavax Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Dynavax Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.82, so we one might conclude that Dynavax Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



