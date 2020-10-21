Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $4.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 15.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

DVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, up 59.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.01 million, up 4.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $37.36 million, which would represent changes of +48.66% and +6.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.