Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $4.22, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 20.42% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, up 59.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.01 million, up 4.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $37.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +48.66% and +6.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DVAX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

