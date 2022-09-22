Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $10.24, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 13.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynavax Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 450%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $149.25 million, up 37.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $690.01 million, which would represent changes of +203.51% and +57.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynavax Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dynavax Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dynavax Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.16, so we one might conclude that Dynavax Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.