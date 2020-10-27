Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $3.87, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 9.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DVAX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. On that day, DVAX is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.01 million, up 4.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $37.36 million, which would represent changes of +48.66% and +6.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

