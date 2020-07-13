Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $8.51, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 60.07% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.71 million, down 31.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $38.61 million. These totals would mark changes of +50.27% and +9.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DVAX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.38% higher. DVAX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

