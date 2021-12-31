Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) closed at $14.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Dynavax Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 592.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $229.07 million, up 1071.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $473.44 million. These totals would mark changes of +181.97% and +917.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynavax Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.24% higher within the past month. Dynavax Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dynavax Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DVAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

