Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Has Found A Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:DVAX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The US$1.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$75m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$39m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dynavax Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Dynavax Technologies is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$54m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of -8.0% is expected,

Underlying developments driving Dynavax Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Dynavax Technologies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Dynavax Technologies to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Dynavax Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Dynavax Technologies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Dynavax Technologies is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Dynavax Technologies’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

