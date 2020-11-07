Dynavax Technologies Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a pretty great week for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$4.15 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues beat expectations by 42%, and sales of US$13m were sufficient to generate a statutory profit of US$0.04 - a pleasant surprise given that the analysts were forecasting a loss! Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Dynavax Technologies after the latest results. NasdaqCM:DVAX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Dynavax Technologies' four analysts is for revenues of US$68.1m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 96% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 56% to US$0.71. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$74.2m and US$0.65 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$16.00, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dynavax Technologies at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Dynavax Technologies shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Dynavax Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 96% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 51%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Dynavax Technologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Dynavax Technologies. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Dynavax Technologies' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Dynavax Technologies analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dynavax Technologies that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.