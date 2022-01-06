Dynavax Tech Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after, continuing an upsurge since Wednesday. There were no corporate announcements from the biopharmaceutical company today to impact the stock alert.

Currently, shares are at $13.45, up 6 percent from the previous close of $12.61 on a volume of 592,783. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.61-$21.39 on average volume of 2,326,073.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.