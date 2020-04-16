Dynavax, Sinovac Collaborate To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) have entered into a collaboration to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The collaboration will evaluate the combination of Sinovac's chemically inactivated coronavirus vaccine candidate, with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant, CpG 1018. CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B, an adult hepatitis B vaccine approved by the FDA.

Sinovac Biotech is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines. It is developing a number of new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine, pneumococcal polysaccharides vaccine, a quadrivalent influenza vaccine and a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

