Markets
DVAX

Dynavax, Sinovac Collaborate To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) have entered into a collaboration to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The collaboration will evaluate the combination of Sinovac's chemically inactivated coronavirus vaccine candidate, with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant, CpG 1018. CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B, an adult hepatitis B vaccine approved by the FDA.

Sinovac Biotech is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines. It is developing a number of new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine, pneumococcal polysaccharides vaccine, a quadrivalent influenza vaccine and a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVAX SVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular