News & Insights

Markets
DVAX

Dynavax Receives FDA's CRL Regarding Four-Dose Heplisav-B Vaccine For Hemodialysis Patients

May 14, 2024 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL regarding the company's supplemental Biologics License Application to include a four-dose Heplisav-B vaccine in the treatment of hemodialysis patients.

In the letter, the FDA noted that the application didn't provide enough data supporting a full evaluation of the effectiveness or safety of the treatment due to the destruction of several data source documents by a third-party clinical trial site operator, the company stated.

Also, the health regulator said that the number of participants in the trial was insufficient to evaluate the safety of the treatment.

However, the biotechnology company added that the letter does not affect the approved indication for the vaccine in the U.S., the European Union, and Great Britain.

Currently, Dynavax's stock is moving down 1.27 percent, to $10.89 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.