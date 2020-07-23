Dynavax, Medigen Collaborate To Develop Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) and Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (MVC) have collaborated to develop an adjuvanted vaccine candidate to protect against COVID-19.

They will evaluate the combination of MVC's stable prefusion form of the SARS-CoV2 recombinant spike protein with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant CpG 1018, the adjuvant contained in Dynavax's U.S. FDA-approved adult hepatitis B vaccine.

"In preclinical testing, the combination of Dynavax's proven adjuvant with our recombinant spike protein vaccine candidate generated strong virus neutralizing antibody responses and cellular immunity. These results support advancing evaluation of the combination into Phase 1 human testing, which we expect to begin in September of this year," said Charles Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Medigen.

