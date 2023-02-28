Markets
DVAX

Dynavax Gets Great Britain Marketing Authorization For Hepatitis B Vaccine Heplisav B

February 28, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The California-based biopharmaceutical company Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Tuesday announced Great Britain Marketing Authorization for its two-dose adult hepatitis B adjuvanted vaccine Heplisav B.

The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency issued the authorization to Dynavax's affiliate Dynavax GmbH. The authorization is for the active immunization against hepatitis B virus infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

The company said the approval was based on the positive benefit-risk for Heplisav B as demonstrated in three Phase 3 clinical trials.

The company said it will continue ongoing discussions with potential commercial partners for Great Britain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.