Dynavax Gets Great Britain Marketing Authorization For Hepatitis B Vaccine Heplisav B

(RTTNews) - The California-based biopharmaceutical company Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Tuesday announced Great Britain Marketing Authorization for its two-dose adult hepatitis B adjuvanted vaccine Heplisav B.

The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency issued the authorization to Dynavax's affiliate Dynavax GmbH. The authorization is for the active immunization against hepatitis B virus infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

The company said the approval was based on the positive benefit-risk for Heplisav B as demonstrated in three Phase 3 clinical trials.

The company said it will continue ongoing discussions with potential commercial partners for Great Britain.

