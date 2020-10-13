Dynavax: MVC Begins Phase 1 Trial For Adjuvanted Vaccine Candidate To Prevent COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. and Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) announced that MVC has obtained a Taiwan government subsidy for successfully initiating a phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan. The grant was earmarked by the government for purposes of research and development of a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine. The subsidy will be released at agreed upon milestones in the total amount of up to $16.4 million.

The first participant in phase 1 clinical trial was dosed with MVC's COVID-19 vaccine combined with Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant in early October.

