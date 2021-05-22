Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Dynatronics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dynatronics had debt of US$3.50m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$6.54m over a year. However, it does have US$4.50m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$998.9k.

How Strong Is Dynatronics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:DYNT Debt to Equity History May 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Dynatronics had liabilities of US$11.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.95m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.50m and US$7.38m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.48m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Dynatronics has a market capitalization of US$19.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Dynatronics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dynatronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Dynatronics had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 28%, to US$44m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Dynatronics?

While Dynatronics lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$723k. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Dynatronics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

