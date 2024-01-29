Dynatrace To Acquire Runecast For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Software intelligence platform Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Runecast, a provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Post-acquisition, Dynatrace's customers can address the risks of misconfigurations and compliance violations, along with threat detection with the help of AI, the company stated.

Also, the company said that the acquisition would not have any material effect on its financial results.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, which ends on March 31.

In the pre-market activity, Dynatrace's stock is moving up 1.25 percent, to $58.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

