Markets
DT

Dynatrace Rises 12% On Better Q4 Results And Outlook, Above View

February 01, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of software intelligence company Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected results in the third quarter. The company's fourth quarter outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Profit in the third quarter was $15.03 million or $0.05 per share compared with $14.59 million or $0.05 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $73.47 million or $0.25 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.21 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 29% year-on-year to $297 million, helped by growth in subscription revenue. The consensus estimate stood at $284.7 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Dynatrace expects revenue to be in the range of $304 million-$307 million. Adjusted EPS for the quarter is expected between $0.22-$0.23.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter.

DT, currently at $43.09, has traded in the range of $29.41-$49.55 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.