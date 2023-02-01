Dynatrace Rises 12% On Better Q4 Results And Outlook, Above View

(RTTNews) - Shares of software intelligence company Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected results in the third quarter. The company's fourth quarter outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Profit in the third quarter was $15.03 million or $0.05 per share compared with $14.59 million or $0.05 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $73.47 million or $0.25 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.21 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 29% year-on-year to $297 million, helped by growth in subscription revenue. The consensus estimate stood at $284.7 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Dynatrace expects revenue to be in the range of $304 million-$307 million. Adjusted EPS for the quarter is expected between $0.22-$0.23.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter.

DT, currently at $43.09, has traded in the range of $29.41-$49.55 in the last 1 year.

