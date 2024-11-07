News & Insights

Stocks
DT

Dynatrace reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS 37c, consensus 32c

November 07, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q2 revenue $418M, consensus $406.15M. “Our continued out-performance across all of our key metrics is a result of the strength of our platform and ability to execute effectively in a dynamic market,” said CEO Rick McConnell. “The world relies on software, and the largest and most complex global enterprises come to Dynatrace (DT) to make their businesses more reliable and resilient. By leveraging our AI-powered observability platform, these organizations gain deep insights, automate operations, and optimize performance at scale.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.