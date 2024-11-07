Dynatrace reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS 37c, consensus 32c

Reports Q2 revenue $418M, consensus $406.15M. “Our continued out-performance across all of our key metrics is a result of the strength of our platform and ability to execute effectively in a dynamic market,” said CEO Rick McConnell. “The world relies on software, and the largest and most complex global enterprises come to Dynatrace (DT) to make their businesses more reliable and resilient. By leveraging our AI-powered observability platform, these organizations gain deep insights, automate operations, and optimize performance at scale.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.