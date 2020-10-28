Dynatrace Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 and provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.55 to $0.57 per share on total revenues between $668.0 million and $675.0 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.46 to $0.49 per share on total revenues between $646.0 million and $656.0 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share on revenues of $654.73 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.12 to $0.13 per share on total revenues between $171.0 million and $173.0 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.13 per share on revenues of $164.88 million for the quarter.

